Man Utd battling with Tottenham & Liverpool to sign Yildiz

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool over a deal to sign Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, as per TEAMtalk.

After dismissing Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils have appointed Michael Carrick as the new head coach until the end of this season. As a result, United have found themselves in need of a new left-winger.

The Portuguese didn’t use natural wingers in his 3-4-2-1 formation; as a result, Man Utd signed Matheus Cunha last summer, having allowed Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jadon Sancho leave.

However, the Brazilian isn’t a natural left-winger and likes to play centrally. Now, Carrick is likely to deploy a 4-2-3-1 system, which he used at Middlesbrough; therefore, it appears United have started exploring options to sign a new left-winger.

TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd have identified Yildiz as a serious option after being impressed by his recent eye-catching displays, and could make a concrete approach.

However, Liverpool and Tottenham are also keen on him, with the Lilywhites planning to inject excitement by making a statement signing amid their disappointing performances thus far this season.

Moreover, the report say that Chelsea and Arsenal are also in this race, meaning the Turkish international isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

Battle

Speculation surrounding Yildiz’s future has started emerging as Juventus haven’t been able to hand him a fresh term yet. It was thought that they would be able to wrap up the deal following Marco Ottolini’s arrival as the new sporting director.

However, the Bianconeri haven’t been able to find an agreement yet. Still, Juventus aren’t in any rush to sell him this year as his existing deal is set to run until 2029 and they have slapped a whopping £87m price tag on his head to fend off potential suitors.

Yildiz is a left-winger by trait, and Tottenham are seemingly planning to sign a new wide forward after letting Brennan Johnson join Crystal Palace this month.

On the other hand, after parting ways with Luis Diaz last summer, Liverpool didn’t buy a specialist left-winger to replace the Colombian, and it appears they are looking to finally do that this year.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club, the Merseyside club, or the Old Trafford club eventually manage to secure his service.