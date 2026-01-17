Liverpool eyeing audacious swoop to sign Sandro Tonali

Liverpool are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, according to Fichajes.

Tonali was hit with a ten-month suspension after he arrived from AC Milan in 2023. Since returning in August 2024, however, he has been outstanding, becoming a driving force in Eddie Howe’s midfield and playing a key part in the Magpies’ landmark Carabao Cup success.

The Italian has remained vital this campaign, missing just one Premier League fixture and contributing five assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

His aggressive, relentless style, particularly alongside Bruno Guimarães, has earned widespread praise from supporters and pundits while also catching the attention of clubs weighing up a move.

One of the teams vying for Tonali’s signature is Liverpool, according to Fichajes, which claims that the Premier League champions are looking to revive their interest in the 25-year-old and are now closely monitoring him ahead of a possible move.

The Reds hold a strong admiration for the midfielder, having been in close contact with the midfielder’s entourage from his time in Brescia and Milan, and have now earmarked him as an ‘absolute priority’ to reinforce their midfield, citing his qualities as a good fit for Arne Slot’s side, according to the report.

Audacious swoop

However, with a contract at St James’ Park that runs until 2028, the report adds that the Magpies are keen on retaining Tonali and will not listen to any offers below £86m for the Italian international, who is also of keen interest to Juventus.

Opponents have repeatedly targeted Liverpool’s shortage of steel in midfield, opting for a more direct approach aimed at dominating loose balls.

The league’s growing physicality has posed problems for both Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister, with Gravenberch in particular finding life difficult when deployed at the base of midfield.

Given Tonali’s experience operating in deeper roles, his arrival could free Gravenberch to push higher up the pitch in a more attacking capacity.

The Italian has earned a reputation for his relentless work rate on and off the ball since arriving at Tyneside.

In the ongoing campaign, the combative midfielder has made 87 recoveries, 19 interceptions, and won 60 duels. His qualities on the ball and in the final third are also impressive, having created 17 chances, completing 85.2% of his passes and 1,140 touches.

Following last season’s transfer fiasco involving Alexander Isak, Liverpool will hope the strained relationship involving the Swede and Newcastle will not affect their attempt to land Tonali.