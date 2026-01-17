Man Utd eye move to sign Liverpool target Yisa Alao

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Liverpool over a deal to sign Sheffield Wednesday defender Yisa Alao, as per Football Insider.

After coming through the Championship side’s youth system, the 17-year-old made his first-team debut earlier this season. However, he hasn’t been able to break into Henrik Pedersen’s starting line-up yet.

The left-back has started only one game for Sheffield Wednesday thus far this season, which came against Brentford in the FA Cup third round fixture last weekend.

Now, Football Insider state that Man Utd have expressed their interest in Alao and have already opened talks with Pedersen’s side to secure his service in this winter transfer window.

However, Liverpool are also in this race and have been in contact with the Owls to seal the deal this month. Sheffield Wednesday might be forced to cash-in on the youngster amid growing interest in him from top English clubs.

Liverpool decided to reinforce the left-back position by purchasing Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth last summer. However, the Hungarian hasn’t been able to replicate last season’s form thus far this season.

Apart from him, the Reds currently have Andy Robertson as the other left-back option. But he is set to turn 32 this year and has entered the final few months of his current contract. So, perhaps, Arne Slot’s side are planning to sign a new left-back.

Battle

On the other hand, Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu are the two left-backs United currently have at their disposal. Although Shaw has been playing regularly this season, he struggled with fitness problems over the last two seasons.

Moreover, Dorgu has found it difficult to showcase his best in the Premier League consistently since joining from Lecce last winter. He is still very young and needs time to develop. Therefore, it appears the Red Devils are seeking a new left-back.

Alao doesn’t have much experience of senior football and won’t be able to help Liverpool or Man Utd achieve their lofty ambitions immediately should he move to either club this month.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club or the Merseyside club eventually manage to secure his services.