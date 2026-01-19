Liverpool eyeing audacious move for Eduardo Camavinga



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool are eyeing a surprise move to sign Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga to bolster their midfield department for manager Arne Slot.

The Merseyside giants have had a disappointing defence of their Premier League title, and they are 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal. The Reds currently face a challenge to finish in the Champions League places. They are fourth in the standings, but there is a huge chasing pack behind them to qualify for the European competition next term.

This could urge the Anfield outfit to spend big on a possible reinforcement this winter and Fichajes claim that the English champions are lining up an offer to land Camavinga from Madrid. It is reported that the Spanish giants are open to parting ways with the Frenchman, and he could be prised away for £61 million to £69 million.

Unlikely deal

Liverpool spent more than £450 million on new signings during the summer transfer window. Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike were signed for most of the summer budget, but the former has yet to find his feet with the Reds. The Swede is presently on the sidelines with a leg fracture, but could play some part during the back end of the season.

Slot may ideally want another quality centre-back with Ibrahima Konate poised to depart when his contract expires on June 30. A marquee defensive midfielder could be targeted too. Liverpool came on the cusp of landing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in 2024 before he made the choice to stay. He ended up joining the Gunners during the last transfer window.

Camavinga, 23, would be a fabulous acquisition for the Reds. He has been in and out of the starting XI for Los Blancos this campaign, but has still impressed with an average of 2 tackles and 66% of his duels won. He would provide strong competition for places to Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch and has the potential to become a mainstay in the heart of Liverpool’s midfield.

Still, a mid-season seems unlikely. Liverpool have been unwilling to compete with Manchester City to land Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace this month after missing out on his services on deadline day last summer. It probably suggests that they are prepared to save their budget for another big spending spree at the end of the campaign. Camavinga may likewise not be permitted to leave Madrid, who have just sacked Xabi Alonso and placed Alvaro Arbeloa on temporary charge for the rest of the season. His future could be assessed next summer.