Arsenal in battle with Bayern to sign Serbian wonderkid Vasilije Kostov

Arsenal are exploring a move for highly rated Red Star Belgrade attacking midfielder Vasilije Kostov, according to The Sun.

Recognised by the International Centre for Sports Studies as the world’s standout U18 midfielder, Kostov has earned that status through his performances over the past six months.

He has already delivered 11 goal contributions in 27 first-team outings for Red Star, scoring six times and supplying five assists since breaking through.

Operating mainly as a No. 10 within Red Star’s 4-4-2 this season, Kostov has also been deployed in deeper midfield roles and on the right flank—versatility that would appeal strongly to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Alongside his positional flexibility, he offers a relentless work ethic, strong defensive output, and a flair for the spectacular, highlighted by a stunning half-volley in the 2-1 loss to Porto last October.

Although his senior debut for the Serbian SuperLiga outfit only came last April, he has quickly grown into a regular starter under Dejan Stanković. His rise has also carried into the international stage, earning his first Serbia cap against Albania in November, becoming the third youngest player to feature for his country at 17 years and 5 months.

According to the Sun, Arsenal are keeping tabs on Kostov, who has caught the eye with his performances at the Rajko Mitić Stadium this season.

Exciting midfielder

While Red Star are adamant on keeping the 17-year-old, the 11-time Serbian SuperLiga winners could entertain offers next summer above £17m, with Arsenal now expressing interest, according to the report.

However, the Gunners will have to battle with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, as the report adds that the Bundesliga giants have made enquiries about the youngster, who shares similarities with Barcelona’s Pedri.

Few coaches across Europe’s top divisions can call on the kind of midfield depth currently available to Mikel Arteta. Alongside an established group of Declan Rice, Mikel Merino, Martin Ødegaard, and academy graduate Ethan Nwaneri, Arsenal have further strengthened the engine room with the additions of Martin Zubimendi, Christian Nørgaard, and Eberechi Eze.

Despite that abundance, succession planning remains a key concern for the club. Arsenal’s midfield is the most senior area of their outfield squad, with Nwaneri the only midfield option aged under 26.

Kostov represents a viable profile for gradual integration into the senior setup with the aim of eventually taking over a role should any of the first-team midfielders depart the club.