Man Utd ‘preparing’ to invest big money to sign Murillo

Manchester United are reportedly ‘preparing’ to invest big money to sign Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to the City Ground from Brazilian side Corinthians in 2023, the 23-year-old has established himself as an undisputed starter. After helping his side survive relegation in his debut campaign in the Premier League, he guided his team to secure Europa League football last term.

Although the Reds have endured a difficult campaign thus far, the Brazilian international has continued to display impressive performances.

Now, Fichajes state that with Harry Maguire set to leave as a free agent at the end of this season, United have identified Murillo as a serious option to replace the Englishman.

The defender is ready to take the next step in his career, and Forest are open to letting him leave if they receive an offer of around £70m with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

The Red Devils are ‘preparing’ to match Sean Dyche’s side’s asking price to lure him to Old Trafford this year.

He is a left-footed centre-back by trait but is also comfortable in the left-back position if needed. Although he isn’t a very tall player, he is very strong, quick, and good in the air.

Murillo to Man Utd

Moreover, Murillo is comfortable playing out from the back, is efficient in taking long-range shots, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Man Utd decided to sign Maguire from Leicester City by spending a huge fee. He initially showcased his qualities at Old Trafford before displaying poor performances.

The Englishman started displaying improved performances in recent months but has struggled to stay fit. So, this might be the right time for United to part ways with the 32-year-old and refresh the centre-back position.

With Martínez struggling with fitness problems in recent years, signing a new left-sided centre-back could be the right decision. Murillo has proven his worth in the Premier League and is still very young.

He isn’t a finished article yet and has plenty of room to develop; therefore, Murillo would be a great coup for the 20-time English champions should they eventually manage to lure him away from the City Ground in January or next summer.