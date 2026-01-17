Arsenal
[Teams] Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta makes 3 changes
Arsenal can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to nine points with a win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this evening.
Manchester City missed the chance to close the gap after losing 2-0 away to Manchester United earlier today. Aston Villa host Everton on Sunday so the Gunners can put the pressure on by widening the gap to nine points with a win over Forest.
Mikel Arteta stuck with the majority of the side that beat Chelsea 3-2 in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday. David Raya is one of three changes as the Spaniard is recalled in goal for Arsenal.
Ben White put-in an impressive shift at Stamford Bridge and he keeps his place at right-back with Jurrien Timber starting on the opposite side of defence. Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba continue their partnership in the middle of the back four.
Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice start in midfield for the Gunners with captain Martin Odegaard also keeping his place. Therefore, Mikel Merino and Eberechi Eze have to settle for places on the bench.
Bukayo Saka is given a rest as he drops to the bench with Noni Madueke coming in on the right wing. Gabriel Martinelli is also recalled with Leandro Trossard making way while Viktor Gyokeres keeps his place up front meaning Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz remain on the bench.
As for Forest, Igor Jesus starts up front with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Morgan Gibbs-White offering support. Elliot Anderson start in midfield along with Ibrahim Sangaré and Nicolas Domínguez.
Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:
Nottingham Forest
Sels, Aina, Milenković, Murillo, Williams, Sangaré, Anderson, Domínguez, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Igor Jesus
Subs: Gunn, Morato, Savona, Luiz, Yates, McAtee, Awoniyi, Ndoye, Hutchinson
Arsenal
Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard, Madueke, Martinelli, Gyokeres.
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Havertz, Eze, Saka, Trossard, Jesus.
