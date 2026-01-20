Man Utd remain keen on signing Hayden Hackney



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are actively monitoring Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney.

The Red Devils were linked with the Boro star during last summer’s transfer window, but they did not make a formal approach. Man United have continued to track his performances and Caught Offside claim that the club remain interested in landing his signature.

Tottenham Hotspur have cooled their pursuit after the purchase of midfielder Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid, but the Red Devils could still make an approach for Hackney. Interim boss Michael Carrick is a big admirer, having worked together at the Riverside.

Boro have no plans of parting ways with their prized asset unless they receive £30 million on the table. The Championship outfit are eyeing a long-awaited promotion to the Premier League, and don’t anticipate any clubs to meet their valuation for the 23-year-old ace.

Surprise move

United had a brilliant start under Carrick with a convincing 2-0 Premier League win over Manchester City at Old Trafford. The Red Devils completely dominated proceedings against their arch-rivals and could have won by a more superior margin with the chances created.

Despite the fantastic victory, the Red Devils’ hierarchy plan to hold an internal meeting with Carrick this week, and a new midfielder could be targeted. There may not be a big budget due to the fear of breaching the Profit and Sustainability Rules this term.

Hence, Hackney could be on the radar due to his huge potential and relatively affordable price. The Englishman has yet to prove his credentials in the English top-flight, but he has made a big name for himself in the second tier with Boro so far.

In the ongoing campaign, he has accumulated 10 goal contributions from 29 games with 9 of those in the Championship. He has also excelled with other key attributes. He has completed 53 passes per league game, while creating two chances on average.

Hackney has been solid as a defensive midfielder too, winning five duels, making 5 recoveries with almost 2 tackles. Carrick knows his strengths from his time as Boro manager and could be a catalyst behind bringing him to Old Trafford this winter.