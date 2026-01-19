Man Utd ‘keen’ on signing Wolves midfielder João Gomes

Manchester United are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes, as per Caught Offside.

Following Ruben Amorim’s departure, the Red Devils played two games against Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion under caretaker manager Darren Fletcher, failing to win either game.

However, Man Utd have enjoyed a stellar start under interim manager Michael Carrick, thrashing Premier League title challenger Manchester City 2-0 last weekend.

They completely outplayed Pep Guardiola’s side and could have scored more goals had their attackers managed to show composure in front of goal, with three goals ruled out due to offside.

Currently, Carrick’s side are fifth in the table with 35 points from 22 matches, sitting only one point behind fourth-placed Liverpool. Fifth position could even be enough for Champions League football next season.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Man Utd are set to hold an internal meeting with Carrick this week to plan for this January transfer window.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Man Utd are planning to reinforce the midfield department and are ‘keen’ on signing Gomes as they see him as an ideal option to replace Casemiro.

Gomes to Man Utd

The former Real Madrid star has entered the final few months of his current contract. Although United have an option to extend his deal for one more year, they are unlikely to do that as he is currently on very high wages and has shown signs of decline in recent years.

Wolves want a big fee to let Gomes leave in mid-season, so United could look to sign him on a loan deal this month with an obligation to make the move permanent next summer.

However, considering Wolves are languishing at the bottom of the Premier League table and are likely to endure relegation, he might become available in a cut price deal next summer if Rob Edwards’ side eventually fail to secure their top-flight status.

The report state that purchasing the Brazilian won’t be straightforward for the Old Trafford club as Napoli, Atletico Madrid and Crystal Palace are also in this race.

Liverpool previously registered their interest in the South American, valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt, but are highly unlikely to make a concrete approach.