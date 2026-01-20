Ruben Neves interested in joining Manchester United this month

Michael Carrick’s appointment as the interim manager at Manchester United following Ruben Amorim’s sacking has meant that the team has reverted to playing with three midfielders, as opposed to two in a double pivot under their previous coach.

Casemiro has done brilliantly lately, especially standing out in the Manchester Derby last weekend, and while Kobbie Mainoo has also played decently under Carrick, the same cannot be said for Manuel Ugarte, who has struggled for form.

While Ugarte’s quality in midfield is already a cause for concern, United also don’t have enough numbers in their engine room and it is an issue that they seriously need to consider answering this month if they are to contend for a Champions League spot.

According to Caught Offside, their target Ruben Neves is keen on heading to Old Trafford as soon as before January ends and the player’s entourage is already in touch with the Red Devils to get a move across the line within the next 10 days.

Neves’ experience will be key for United

Ruben Neves has done superbly in Saudi Arabia. His Al-Hilal side are currently table toppers in the Saudi Pro League, and with eight goals and four assists, the Portuguese international has well and truly delivered for the Riyadh-based giants.

However, the 28-year-old’s potential swoop to Manchester United will be key in helping the club finish as high as possible in the Premier League standings, as his goal contributions, defensive work-rate and ball distribution will help the team do better.

Neves’ experience on the international stage as well as in the Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers will be key to United’s midfield, more so considering Casemiro is their only player with several top-flight seasons under his belt.

It remains to be seen how much Al-Hilal ask for the £22 million-rated midfielder this month, but considering his contract is due to expire in the summer and Neves is very keen on a return to England, United may not have to pay a hefty transfer fee.