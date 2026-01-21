Man Utd eyeing winter deal for Marc Casado



Manchester United have already made their move to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado during the winter transfer window, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

The Red Devils have had a good Premier League campaign despite parting ways with manager Ruben Amorim. They are presently 5th in the standings with 35 points, just one behind Liverpool for the 4th spot.

Man United’s hierarchy could back interim manager Michael Carrick with at least one winter signing, and Mundo Deportivo claim that the club have enquired over the availability of Casado this month.

The Red Devils have already made their move for the highly-rated defensive midfielder, but they could face competition from Atletico Madrid and Wolverhampton Wanderers for the services of the Spaniard.

Possible transfer

Casado has been a key player in the first-team squad after breaking out from the club’s prestigious La Masia academy. The 22-year-old has already registered 60 appearances for the Blaugrana with 19 of those coming in the ongoing campaign.

However, he has been an unused substitute over the last month under head coach Hansi Flick, which could be a reason behind his desire to move on. He prefers a move abroad, but has not ruled out the prospect of joining Atletico, as per Mundo Deportivo.

United could consider Casado as a possible addition for the no.6 role. Casemiro was brilliant in the recent Manchester derby win, but he is no longer in his prime at 33 and could leave on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of June.

Manuel Ugarte has shown glimpses of his strong defensive attributes, but his positioning has come under serious scrutiny. Casado could be seen as an upgrade on the pairing. He is brilliant with the ball at his feet and rarely loses possession.

The Spaniard has completed 93% of his passes in La Liga this season, losing possession on just 4.2 occasions per game. He could provide the much-needed control in midfield alongside Kobbie Mainoo as United push for Champions League qualification.

Casado was priced at £43 million by Barcelona during last summer’s transfer window. With him about to enter the last 2 years of his contract in July, United could purchase him for a lesser figure from the Blaugrana before the winter transfer deadline.