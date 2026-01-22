Liverpool ‘leading the race’ to sign Adam Wharton

Liverpool are plotting an audacious swoop for the transfer of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton to Anfield, according to Fichajes.

Wharton has been a revelation in the Premier League since moving from Championship side Blackburn Rovers in January 2024.

Liverpool are well aware of the qualities he possesses, as he put in a dominant display in the FA Cup final and the Community Shield against the Premier League champions.

It’s no surprise the Reds are keen on adding the midfielder to their ranks, as Fichajes reports that Arne Slot’s side have earmarked Wharton to lead their midfield rebuild.

The clubs’ hierarchy view the 21-year-old as the ideal option to enhance the performance of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister, and are looking to secure his signature early, as he fits the team’s playing style, according to the report.

While there’s interest from other clubs, the Spanish outlet adds that Liverpool are ‘leading the race’ to sign Wharton and that the deal is progressing gradually as they look to avoid a bidding war by making a significant investment in the summer.

However, according to Fichajes, a deal won’t be easy, as Palace are set to demand a hefty financial package, having placed a £65m fixed fee plus various performance-related add-ons.

Audacious swoop

Liverpool’s shortage of steel and compactness in midfield have repeatedly been targeted by opponents who utilise a more direct approach to win second balls.

Slot has also constantly bemoaned other teams’ use of low blocks and long balls against his side, a tactic that has led to most of their poor run of results and performances this season.

Given that Wharton plays for a team renowned for their resolute defending and leaving little to no space for opponents, the England international’s efficiency on the ball and ability to play tight-knit passes make him a valuable asset when facing low blocks.

His presence in the base of the midfield will also enhance the Reds’ buildup and purposeful retention of the ball, as he can carve out chances with his progressive passes and create turnovers and transitions with his long balls.

With a move planned for next summer, the Reds will hope another club doesn’t usurp them for Wharton’s signature, as has happened with several of their targets in recent years.