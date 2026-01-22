Man Utd showing ‘serious interest’ in Mikel Oyarzabal

Manchester United are reportedly showing a ‘serious interest’ in signing Mikel Oyarzabal, as per Football Transfers.

The Red Devils currently have Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee as options to deploy in the centre-forward position. Moreover, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo can provide cover in this area if needed.

However, Sesko has taken time to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality, making six goal contributions across all competitions thus far this season.

On the other hand, Zirkzee has struggled to showcase his qualities in the Premier League since moving to Old Trafford from Bologna ahead of last campaign. He has started only four league matches thus far this term, scoring twice.

Cunha, meanwhile, enjoyed a stellar campaign for Wolverhampton Wanderers last term but has failed to replicate that thus far this season, scoring only four goals in 19 Premier League matches.

Now, Football Transfers report that Man Utd are planning to add more firepower to their frontline and are showing a ‘serious interest’ in signing Oyarzabal.

The Red Devils have been keeping a close eye on his performances before making a potential swoop. He has a £65m release clause in his current contract, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Oyarzabal to Man Utd

However, the report state that Aston Villa are also interested in him as a potential replacement for Donyell Malen, who has joined AS Roma on a loan deal this month.

The 28-year-old is a technically gifted left-footed versatile forward. He is a centre-forward by trait but is also comfortable in the creative midfield position. Furthermore, he can provide cover on either flank if needed.

Although Real Sociedad have been inconsistent thus far this season, Oyarzabal has showcased his qualities in La Liga, making nine goal contributions. He even helped his side beat Barcelona 2-1 by scoring a goal last weekend.

The forward has secured his place in Luis De La Fuente’s Spanish national team, helping his country win the European Championship by scoring the winner against England in the final a couple of years ago.

Oyarzabal is an experienced player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service for a reasonable fee.