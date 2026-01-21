Manchester United offered opportunity to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek from AC Milan

Manchester United need to sign a midfielder or two sooner rather than later with Manuel Ugarte unlikely to be a part of their long-term plans. Casemiro is past 30 as well, which leaves the club with only Kobbie Mainoo to count on for the medium-term.

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United’s midfield situation could be resolved soon as they have been offered the opportunity to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek from AC Milan after the Englishman has found consistent minutes hard to come by in Italy.

Loftus-Cheek’s contract at San Siro also expires in June 2027, and as he enters the final year of his deal with the Rossoneri, it is expected that he will be available on a bargain deal, with the possibility of a January transfer to United on the cards as well.

Loftus-Cheek’s PL experience vital

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has had a successful tenure in the Premier League on Chelsea’s books. His two English top-flight titles with the Blues stand out in a respectable collection of silverware and that could prove to be key at Manchester United.

United’s dressing room currently lacks experienced players barring Casemiro as well, so Loftus-Cheek, who is 29, can bring a few years under his belt to the table while also having a fair few years of football left in him at the highest level.

He is a strong box-to-box midfielder who works hard without possession, and has good vision to make forward passes with the ball at his feet. Loftus-Cheek’s physical presence is also an important attribute in the engine room for any club.

Together with Ruben Neves, who might potentially join from Al-Hilal, he will provide Michael Carrick with enough options to pick from for the remainder of the season for Man United, whereas next season as well, he will be key from a depth standpoint.