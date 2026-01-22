Arsenal eyeing move for Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi

Arsenal have expressed interest in signing Bournemouth centre-forward Eli Junior Kroupi, according to Ekrem Konur.

After coming through the ranks at Lorient, Kroupi made his first-team debut on the final day of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. At just 16 years and 345 days old, he broke Matteo Guendouzi’s long-standing record to become the youngest player to feature for the club after coming on for the last seven minutes of the 2-1 win against Strasbourg.

The Frenchman’s game time increased in the following 2023-24 campaign, where he set a remarkable milestone by beating Andre Ayer’s record to become Lorient’s youngest-ever goalscorer after finding the net in a 5-3 loss to Nantes in September 2023. Soon after, Kroupi netted a brace in the 3-3 draw against Lyon to become the youngest player since 1974 to net a brace in Ligue 1.

His performances in France piqued the interest of several clubs before Bournemouth won the race to sign him. So far this campaign, the 19-year-old has netted seven Premier League goals, including a ferocious strike in the 3-2 defeat to Arsenal this month.

It appears the Gunners were impressed by his display in the game, as Konur claims that Kroupl has caught the attention of Mikel Arteta’s side.

The journalist adds that the club’s scouts have been closely monitoring the France U21 international, including a recent clash against Tottenham Hotspur, where he netted the Cherries’ second goal in their 3-2 win.

Kroupi to Arsenal

While a possible swoop for the youngster is billed for next summer, the North London club could accelerate efforts to sign him this month should Gabriel Jesus secure a winter departure away from the Emirates, as per the report.

Arsenal currently have Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus as centre-forward options, while Kai Havertz has also proven reliable whenever tasked to spearhead the attack.

In their recent UEFA Champions League clash, the Gunners’ No. 9s were on full throttle against Inter Milan at the San Siro, as two goals from Jesus and a third from Gyokeres secured an emphatic 3-1 win on Tuesday night.

However, with one year left on Jesus’ contract, there’s uncertainty surrounding his future despite the Brazilian international reportedly expressing his desire to extend his stay at the club.

Tracking other potential options like Kroupi, valued at £19m by Transfermarkt, makes sense in case an agreement isn’t reached for Jesus, particularly concerning his injury concerns.