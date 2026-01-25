Chelsea
Chelsea eye audacious swoop to sign Franco Mastantuono
Chelsea are reportedly planning to make an ambitious swoop to sign Real Madrid forward Franco Mastantuono, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.
After being impressed by the 18-year-old’s performances for River Plate, Los Blancos decided to sign him by paying a big fee last summer. However, he has found it difficult to play regularly at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu thus far this season.
Now, Fichajes state that the Spanish giants are ready to allow him to leave to play regularly and develop his career. However, they don’t want to sell him permanently and are only willing to sanction a loan departure until the end of this season.
Chelsea are interested in him and understand that sealing the deal permanently would be difficult. So, they are prepared to sign him on a short-term move.
Mastantuono is a left-footed right winger by trait but is also comfortable centrally. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has an eye for scoring goals from distance, and is also efficient in taking set-pieces.
Chelsea currently have Estevao Willian, and Pedro Neto as specialist options to deploy on the right flank. Moreover, Cole Palmer can provide cover in this position if needed.
Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens are left-wingers by trait but can also provide cover on the opposite side if needed. Therefore, the West London club don’t have to sign a new right-winger in this window.
Mastantuono to Chelsea
On the other hand, Mastantuono would struggle to find regular game time if he were to move to Stamford Bridge before the February 2nd transfer deadline.
After impressing for River Plate, Mastantuono broke into the Argentina national team. But if he fails to find regular game time over the coming months, he would miss out on playing in next summer’s World Cup.
Therefore, the youngster would be better off joining another club, instead of Chelsea, if he were to leave Real Madrid this winter.
Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liam Rosenior’s side eventually make a concrete approach to secure the South American’s service.
Meanwhile, following a slender 1-0 victory over Pafos in the Champions League, Chelsea will face off against Crystal Palace in the Premier League today.
Other News
-
Chelsea/ 3 seconds ago
Chelsea eye audacious swoop to sign Franco Mastantuono
Chelsea are reportedly planning to make an ambitious swoop to sign Real Madrid forward...
-
Premier League/ 31 mins ago
Tottenham submit bid to sign Liverpool’s Curtis Jones
Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly launched a formal proposal to sign Liverpool star Curtis Jones,...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 11 hours ago
Man Utd earmark Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba as Casemiro replacement
Manchester United have drawn up a three-man shortlist as potential replacements for Casemiro, including...
-
Arsenal/ 12 hours ago
Man Utd in race with Arsenal to sign Etta Eyong
According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United could compete with Arsenal to sign Levante...
-
Premier League/ 13 hours ago
West Ham agree deal to sign Adama Traore
West Ham United have reached an agreement for the transfer of Adama Traoré to...