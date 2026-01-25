Chelsea eye audacious swoop to sign Franco Mastantuono

Chelsea are reportedly planning to make an ambitious swoop to sign Real Madrid forward Franco Mastantuono, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After being impressed by the 18-year-old’s performances for River Plate, Los Blancos decided to sign him by paying a big fee last summer. However, he has found it difficult to play regularly at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu thus far this season.

Now, Fichajes state that the Spanish giants are ready to allow him to leave to play regularly and develop his career. However, they don’t want to sell him permanently and are only willing to sanction a loan departure until the end of this season.

Chelsea are interested in him and understand that sealing the deal permanently would be difficult. So, they are prepared to sign him on a short-term move.

Mastantuono is a left-footed right winger by trait but is also comfortable centrally. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has an eye for scoring goals from distance, and is also efficient in taking set-pieces.

Chelsea currently have Estevao Willian, and Pedro Neto as specialist options to deploy on the right flank. Moreover, Cole Palmer can provide cover in this position if needed.

Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens are left-wingers by trait but can also provide cover on the opposite side if needed. Therefore, the West London club don’t have to sign a new right-winger in this window.

Mastantuono to Chelsea

On the other hand, Mastantuono would struggle to find regular game time if he were to move to Stamford Bridge before the February 2nd transfer deadline.

After impressing for River Plate, Mastantuono broke into the Argentina national team. But if he fails to find regular game time over the coming months, he would miss out on playing in next summer’s World Cup.

Therefore, the youngster would be better off joining another club, instead of Chelsea, if he were to leave Real Madrid this winter.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liam Rosenior’s side eventually make a concrete approach to secure the South American’s service.

Meanwhile, following a slender 1-0 victory over Pafos in the Champions League, Chelsea will face off against Crystal Palace in the Premier League today.