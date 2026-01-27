Man Utd step up efforts to sign Liverpool target Wharton

Manchester United have reportedly stepped up efforts to sign Liverpool target and Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, as per TEAMtalk.

After moving to Old Trafford from Real Madrid back in 2022, Casemiro enjoyed a promising debut campaign in the Premier League. But he failed to continue the momentum before improving this season.

The midfielder was even excellent against Manchester City and Arsenal in the last two matches. However, the Brazilian is set to leave at the end of this season upon the expiration of his current contract.

Kobbie Mainoo found himself out of favour under former manager Ruben Amorim, but has shown glimpses of his qualities in the last two matches under Michael Carrick.

On the other hand, Manuel Ugarte has struggled to showcase his qualities in the Premier League since joining from Paris Saint-Germain and has been linked with a move away.

Therefore, it has been suggested that the 20-time English champions are planning to revamp the engine room. Now, TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd have identified Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson as serious options.

United are ‘huge admirers’ of the Crystal Palace star and are stepping up efforts to seal the deal. They have already held informal talks to learn about the details of signing him.

Battle

The report state that Manchester City, Liverpool, and Newcastle United are in this race as well. The Reds have also accelerated their efforts to finalise the move by making contact, and Wharton is even open to moving to Anfield; as a result, Liverpool are currently the frontrunners in this race.

The 21-year-old still has a contract until 2029 at Selhurst Park but may leave at the end of this season. Crystal Palace could demand at least £65m to sell him, but the price could even raise upto £100m.

Wharton is a technically gifted left-footed deep-lying playmaker but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. He has showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent years and possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder in the future.

Therefore, the Englishman would be a great coup for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to secure his service at the end of this season.