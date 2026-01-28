Man Utd plot swoop to sign Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye, as per TEAMtalk.

The Red Devils currently don’t have a natural left-winger after letting Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho leave last year.

Matheus Cunha can provide cover in this position if needed, but he is more comfortable centrally. On the other hand, interim manager Michael Carrick deployed Patrick Dorgu on the left flank in the last two games against Manchester City and Arsenal, and he netted in both games.

However, having sustained a hamstring problem, the 21-year-old has been ruled out for 10 weeks at least. Meaning, the Red Devils have found themselves very thin on the left side of the attack.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd are considering reinforcing the LW next summer and have identified Ndiaye as a serious option after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

After deciding to strengthen the attack with Premier League-proven names like Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha last summer, United are looking to follow the same pathway and could make a concrete approach for Ndiaye.

However, Everton have no intention of parting ways with the Senegal international, with his current contract set to run until 2029. They will only change their stance should they receive a club record fee, which is £75m. Romelu Lukaku’s move to Old Trafford back in 2017 is currently the Merseyside club’s record sale.

Ndiaye to Man Utd

The report state that Man Utd aren’t the only club interested in the African, as other Premier League clubs and teams from abroad have also expressed their interest in him.

The 25-year-old is comfortable playing on either flank. In 17 Premier League appearances, he has made six goal contributions across all competitions thus far this season. Moreover, he helped Senegal win the AFCON earlier this month.

The African is a highly talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. He has proven his worth in the Premier League, so he would be a great coup for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.