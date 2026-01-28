Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd identify Johan Manzambi as Adam Wharton alternative
Manchester United have identified Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi as a potential alternative to Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba as they seek to bolster their midfield this summer.
The Red Devils have confirmed that Casemiro will be heading for the exit door when his contract expires at the end of the campaign. A marquee holding midfielder could be signed, and SportsBoom claim that Manzambi is on their radar.
The same outlet cite that Manzambi could be seen as a cheaper alternative to Crystal Palace’s Wharton and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Baleba. He could signed for a package between £43 million and £48 million in the next transfer window.
Possible deal
United are preparing for a mini-overhaul of their midfield department when the campaign ends. Casemiro will walk away after four seasons at the club, while Manuel Ugarte could likewise depart, having played second fiddle to the Brazilian this term.
Ugarte has been erratic with his positioning during his time at the Red Devils and he could be replaced too. Hence, United could end up signing two defensive midfielders. Wharton and Baleba have been linked, but the club may not afford both.
There is a possibility that the duo could be priced at £100 million by their respective teams. In that case, the Mancunian giants could pursue the signature of just one of them and may opt for a low-cost solution if they manage to cash in on Ugarte.
Manzambi could be a potential solution for the Red Devils. He is an all-action midfielder. The Swiss ace has won 6.6 duels per Bundesliga game this campaign with an average of 4 recoveries and 1 tackle. He has induced 3 fouls from the opposition per outing.
The 20-year-old is also impressive with his forward distribution and knack for scoring goals. He has accumulated 4 goals and 5 assists from 26 appearances across all competitions for Freiburg. He has the traits that would suit United’s current playing style.
Of course, interim boss Michael Carrick may not get the permanent job in the summer, but United’s hierarchy are likely to go with a manager, who plays attacking football in a 4-2-3-1 formation after the lack of success in a 3-4-2-1 system under Ruben Amorim.
