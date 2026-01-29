Liverpool and Real Madrid expected to battle for Juventus star Kenan Yildiz

Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz is having an exceptional campaign with the Serie A giants but amidst crossroads with the club regarding his salary in contract renewal talks, he could be cashed in on for the right price with widespread interest in his services.

La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that Liverpool are prepared to go toe-to-toe with Real Madrid to seal a deal for Yildiz in the summer. Arsenal and Chelsea have also been monitoring the player’s future very closely in recent months.

Yildiz has scored nine goals and provided eight assists for Juve in all competitions this season, and has inarguably been their best player since 2025/26 got underway. He is valued at £65 million on Transfermarkt but could cost significantly more.

Yildiz ideal for Liverpool

Kenan Yildiz is an excellent left winger and promises to be a massive upgrade over Cody Gakpo. Though the Dutchman has been a trusted player under Arne Slot, a change in coaches in the summer could impact his role with there being huge room for upgrade.

The Juventus star’s excellent dribbling, creativity and finishing from distance as well as from close range in the area make him one of the world’s most exciting players. His signing will undoubtedly elevate the quality of Liverpool’s output in offence.

One of the only hindrances in Liverpool’s way could be a Champions League spot for next season. With Juventus and his suitors in contention to play in the European Cup next season, Yildiz might consider it a non-negotiable.

Arne Slot’s men have been very inconsistent in the Premier League lately, so they are far from guaranteed a berth in Europe’s top-tier competition for next season and that might be a factor which might thwart them from signing the Turkish international.

His Turkey team is still in contention for World Cup qualification and thus, Yildiz might push his decision until the end of the tournament as he hopes to get as good a contract at his next club as possible, with Juve also hoping to earn a huge sum.