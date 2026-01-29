Arne Slot provides injury update on Jeremie Frimpong

Liverpool have suffered a fresh injury blow after Arne Slot confirmed that Dutch right back Jeremie Frimpong suffered a ‘muscle injury’ on Wednesday night against Qarabag.

Despite cruising to a dominant 6-0 victory at Anfield against 12-time Azerbaijan champions Qarabag to book their place in the round of 16, the night was marred by concern over the Dutch defender’s condition.

Handed the right-back role by Arne Slot for the Reds’ final league-phase fixture, Frimpong’s involvement was cut short almost immediately. He pulled up in discomfort, went to ground, and required on-pitch attention before slowly making his way off, with Wataru Endo introduced in his place.

Speaking after the match, Slot admitted the outlook is not encouraging, indicating that the 26-year-old is unlikely to be available for Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Newcastle on Saturday night.

‘It is obvious if a player goes out, [we] don’t expect him to play Saturday against Newcastle. Jeremie is out; let’s see what the future holds,’ Slot said. ‘Let’s first see how Jeremie is. Maybe he’s not available to play Saturday, but maybe able to play later. We now go into a schedule with one game a week, which would usually mean less injuries, but you’re never sure.’

Blow

Pressed on the severity of the injury, Slot continued: ‘It’s a muscle injury. A muscle [injury] usually has to do with overloading a player, not always, but it is a risk. He added, ‘Even with resting [Frimpong], he got injured. Apparently, I played him too much recently for this to happen again. But we will find a way again.’

Injuries have continually disrupted Frimpong’s first year on Merseyside, with muscular problems again derailing his momentum. Although the 25-year-old appeared to be clutching his groin, it is a persistent hamstring issue that has caused the bulk of his troubles, ruling him out of 18 matches for both club and country throughout the 2025–26 season, including two months late last year, when he missed 12 games in a row.

Amara Nallo was introduced after the interval against Qarabag. Yet, Slot has shown little inclination to rely on academy options, meaning supporters are unlikely to see the youngster handed a start this weekend.

An alternative could see Dominik Szoboszlai playing there, having impressed previously.

However, that option would depend on Curtis Jones recovering from illness in time for the clash against Newcastle United on Saturday.