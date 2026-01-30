Brighton star Brajan Gruda opens door for Liverpool transfer

Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Brajan Gruda has revealed his ambition to play in the Champions League with a top club like Liverpool.

The 21-year-old signed for the Seagulls from Mainz in the summer of 2024, and has already made 45 appearances. His playing time has increased this season, but the German has his sights on a bigger challenge away from the South Coast outfit.

Speaking to Sky Sport Germany (via SportBild), Gruda said that his biggest dream is to play in the Champions League and become a full international. He added to mention Liverpool as one of the top clubs he would prefer to join in the long run.

He said: “My biggest dream is to play in the Champions League and be a full international. I want to play for a top club like Bayern, Real, Barcelona or Liverpool.”

Future dream

Gruda started his career as an attacking midfielder at Mainz, but he has operated more as a right winger at Brighton. In the current campaign, he has fared decently with 3 goals and 3 assists from under 900 minutes across all competitions.

The German is currently used in a rotational role by manager Fabian Hurzeler. Yankuba Minteh has been the regular choice on the right wing for the Seagulls boss, while Ferdi Kadioglu has also made the occasional appearance in an attacking role.

Despite this, Gruda is certainly building his reputation with his impact in the big matches this term. He scored the winning goal in the 2-1 Premier League win over Manchester City at home, and recently starred in the 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the FA Cup 3rd round.

The youngster opened the scoring for the Seagulls at Old Trafford and went on to provide the assist for Danny Welbeck’s winner. Gruda has also impressed with his dribbling and ability to pick out quality passes in the final third. He is a player to watch out for in future.

It is highly unlikely that one of the elite European clubs including Liverpool will make a summer approach for him. However, he could grab their attention in the long term if he can become a consistent contributor of goals and assists for Brighton in the coming years.