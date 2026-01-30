Palmer returns: Predicted Chelsea XI vs West Ham United

After a memorable away win against Napoli in the Champions League, Chelsea will be looking for their fifth straight success, this time in the Premier League, as they welcome relegation-battling West Ham United to Stamford Bridge.

The Londoners go head-to-head on matchday 24 of the Premier League tomorrow at 17:30 local time with the Blues hoping to pick up three more points to continue their push for a Champions League spot. Here is how they might line-up versus the Hammers.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to retain his place in goal for the home side.

Defenders – Reece James played as a central defender in the Champions League but might go back to being the right back in the West Ham meeting, and Marc Cucurella might continue to feature at left back. Wesley Fofana is expected to keep his place in the team and Trevoh Chalobah might return to play in central defence alongside the Frenchman.

Palmer starts

Midfielders – Andrey Santos played in the win over Napoli, but he could be benched in the West Ham game. As a result, Enzo Fernandez could drop into a deeper-lying role in the double pivot for Chelsea, partnering with Moises Caicedo in the process. Meanwhile, Cole Palmer is expected to be back in the playing eleven as the attacking midfielder.

Estevao Willian might be given the nod down the right wing once again for the home side and Pedro Neto could also be picked over Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens to play on the left.

Forward – Joao Pedro has found the back of the net in the last two fixtures and is expected to be the leader of Chelsea’s line again.

Here is how the Blues are expected to look on paper.