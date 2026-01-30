Man Utd remain keen on signing Wolves’ Joao Gomes

Manchester United reportedly remain keen on signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes, as per Caught Offside.

After parting ways with Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils have appointed Michael Carrick as the interim manager until the end of this season.

United have enjoyed a stellar start under the former Middlesbrough boss’s guidance, winning the last two games against the top two Premier League teams, Arsenal and Manchester City.

As a result, Man Utd are currently fourth in the league with 38 points from 23 matches, sitting ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool. Now, the Old Trafford club are set to face Fulham in the league this weekend before taking on Tottenham Hotspur next week.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils’ hierarchy have been exploring options in the market to continue the rebuild and are prioritising revamping the midfield department.

Caught Offside claim that Man Utd have identified Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest as the dream target, but Manchester City are currently the frontrunners in this race.

As a result, the 20-time English champions have also shortlisted other options, with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha on their radar.

Gomes to Man Utd

Moreover, United are also interested in Gomes after being impressed by his performances for Wolves in recent years and could make a concrete approach.

With Rob Edwards’ side looking highly likely to endure relegation at the end of this season, Man Utd could manage to secure his service in a cut-price deal.

They are currently at the bottom of the Premier League table with eight points from 23 matches, sitting 17 points behind safety.

Gomes, valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt, is an energetic box-to-box midfielder, but is also comfortable in the defensive midfield position. He is quick across the ground, can play threading passes between the lines, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

He has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent years and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

The 24-year-old is still very young and hasn’t reached his prime yet. It is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.