Man Utd battling with Tottenham to sign Lautaro Rivero

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign River Plate centre-back Lautaro Rivero, as per a recent Argentinian report.

The Red Devils currently have Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martínez, and Ayden Heaven as the centre-back options. However, De Ligt has been out over the last couple of months due to a back injury.

On the other hand, Maguire has struggled with fitness problems in recent years, but having recovered from his issues, he displayed excellent performances in the last two matches. The 32-year-old’s existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season, and he is expected to leave for free.

Meanwhile, Leny Yoro displayed inconsistent performances during the first half of this season; as a result, he has found himself on the periphery in recent weeks. The Frenchman is still very young and needs time to develop.

Martínez has also had several fitness problems in recent years, and after returning from a serious knee injury, he has started showcasing promising performances once again.

Heaven, on the other hand, has shown glimpses of his high potential since joining from Arsenal last year. However, since Michael Carrick’s arrival, he hasn’t been able to start yet.

Now, as per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), amid Martínez’s recent injury problems, United are considering replacing him and are ‘keen’ on signing Rivero.

Battle

River Plate have produced several top talents in recent years, with Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, and Franco Mastantuono being notable examples, and Rivero is considered one of their ‘greatest gems’.

Apart from United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, and Strasbourg have all registered their interest in him, having been impressed by his performances.

The report state that the 22-year-old has a contract until 2028 and has a £87m release clause. United are ready to wait for the price to drop before making a potential swoop.

The Argentinian is a 6ft 1in tall left-footed centre-back. He is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Tottenham should either club purchase him.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Old Trafford club or the Lilywhites eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.