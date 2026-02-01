Chelsea preparing formal offer to sign Barcelona star Ferran Torres

Chelsea are preparing a formal offer to sign Barcelona versatile forward Ferran Torres, according to Fichajes.

Despite occasionally making clear-cut, point-blank misses, the 25-year-old has been one of Barcelona’s most reliable players since his arrival from Manchester City in January 2022.

After four goals and four assists in his first season, the Spaniard has enjoyed a meteoric rise, netting seven goals in the subsequent campaign. 11 goals and four assists soon followed in the 2023-24 season. He also enjoyed blistering form across all competitions last season, providing 26 goal contributions (19 goals, 7 assists) as Hansi Flick’s side went on to win the domestic treble.

The versatile forward is now on course for his most prolific goalscoring campaign with the Blaugrana, with 15 goals already scored so far with close to 20 games left to play this season.

That goalscoring form has not only impressed the manager but also other clubs like Chelsea, who are looking to finally land a prolific centre-forward capable of consistently hitting double figures.

This is according to Fichajes, which claims that Chelsea are looking to continue their attacking rebuild and have set their sights on Torres to complement the likes of Cole Palmer and Willian Estevao.

Prolific forward

It appears Liam Rosenior’s side are accelerating efforts to secure his signature, as the Spanish outlet adds that the Blues are preparing to submit a formal £69m offer for the transfer of the 25-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

The London giants are looking to offer a guaranteed starting berth up front to convince the Spain international, whose qualities and versatility are well-liked by Rosenior, the report adds.

Chelsea delivered a strong performance in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday against Napoli, securing direct qualification to the round of 16.

Key to their form has been Joao Pedro, who has scored four goals under the new manager, bringing his overall tally to 15 goal contributions this season.

On the other hand, Liam Delap and Marc Guiu have failed to replicate a similar form in front of the goal. As a result, a move for Torres makes sense, as he’s more prolific and would provide Rosenior with a more potent attacking threat up front.