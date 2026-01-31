[Teams] Chelsea vs West Ham: Confirmed line-ups as Palmer returns for Blues

Chelsea will be looking to climb back into the top four of the Premier League table with a win over West Ham at Stamford Bridge this evening.

The Blues head into the weekend action sitting fifth in the standings, just one point behind fourth-placed Manchester United, so they can leapfrog their rivals into fourth with a win today.

Robert Sanchez keeps goal once again for Chelsea while Malo Gusto is retained at right-back. Nathan Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile occupy the central defensive positions with Jorrel Hato starting at left-back.

Moises Caicedo lines-up in midfield for Chelsea alongside Enzo Fernandez – who appears to be dropping back to a deeper role as Andrey Santos drops to the bench. That makes room for Pole Palmer, who returns in the attacking midfield role after coming off the bench during the 3-2 win away to Napoli in midweek.

Garnacho is recalled to start on the wing for Chelsea, as is Jamie Gittens meaning Pedro Neto drops to the bench. Joao Pedro also makes way despite scoring twice in midweek, with Liam Delap recalled up front.

As for West Ham, Aaron Wan-Bissaka starts at right-back with Kostas Mavropanos marshalling the back-line. Jarred Bowen will be the dangerman in attack with Valentin Castellanos leading the line up front.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Hato; Caicedo, Enzo; Garnacho, Palmer, Gittens; Delap

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, James, Acheampong, Fofana, Cucurella, Andrey Santos, Neto, Joao Pedro, Guiu

West Ham

Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Mavropanos, Diouf, Bowen, Fernandes, Souček, Summerville, Pablo, Castellanos

Subs: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Scarles, Magassa, Potts, Kante, Wilson, Traoré