Chelsea and Liverpool interested in signing Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano

Chelsea and Liverpool are in a battle for securing a Champions League spot through the Premier League standings this season and might well lock horns in the transfer market as well this summer with a defensive overhaul on the cards for both sides.

According to Caught Offside, the Blues and the Reds are interested in signing Bayern Munich centre back Dayot Upamecano. The player is due to become a free agent in the summer transfer window and has also been linked with Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich are looking to secure him beyond the validity of his existing contract but amidst interest from numerous other sides, especially those who can pay him better money, the Frenchman has yet to make a decision on his future.

Both sides stand a fair chance at signing Upamecano

It is hard to imagine which of Chelsea or Liverpool would appeal more to Dayot Upamecano if he was to head to the Premier League, more so because he will be a regular starter at either club, which may be a major deciding factor for him.

Liverpool stars Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk have played relentlessly this season, and with the Dutchman ageing and not performing well, the defending Premier League champions might choose to replace him sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have some very good centre backs and Trevoh Chalobah is especially performing at a high level this season but they require a player of Upamecano’s calibre if they are to challenge for the title in the near future.

Amongst the two interested parties, Chelsea could offer Upamecano a longer contract but Liverpool might also be prepared to spend big money on his salary and signing-on fees given that they missed out on Marc Guehi’s signing last month.

Upamecano is one of Europe’s best and most experienced central defenders, and has a £60 million valuation, so whichever club he potentially joins as a free agent next year will be massively bolstered as the 27-year-old enters the prime of his career.