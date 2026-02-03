David Ornstein explains Arsenal deadline day move for Sandro Tonali

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has provided more details and clarification on Sandro Tonali’s proposed move to Arsenal on deadline day.

Arsenal reportedly explored midfield options, including Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali. With the move not proceeding, several reports have confirmed the Gunners’ interest, while others claim it was wide off the mark.

Reputable transfer expert David Ornstein has now provided further clarification on the authenticity of Arsenal’s interest. Speaking on Sky Sports News, he confirms that there has indeed been an interest and keen ‘admiration’ for Tonali by those in the North London club.

‘A complicated one. Unless you are fully on the inside, you don’t know the exact ins and outs of it all.” ‘Arsenal have had an admiration of Tonali for a long time, dating back years. A few of us had reported on it. ‘Arsenal had the injury to Mikel Merino coming into the deadline. There was a possibility they would move in the market for potential cover.

‘There was no viability’

However, he clarifies that the Gunners did not make a formal move for the 25-year-old, but rather his representative offered the Italian to the club’s sporting director, Andrea Berta, over his possible transfer, and despite that, a deal was never on the cards.

‘I don’t think anyone thought Sandro Tonali would be on the agenda, with good reason. There was never any chance of him leaving Newcastle. ‘We established across the course of the day that there were absolutely no talks between Newcastle and Arsenal. No club-to-club contact at all ‘But a representative of Sandro Tonali, and there is some conjecture about how many people represent him, reached out to Arsenal and their sporting director Andrea Berta and offered the player to the club. ‘And for Berta, it’s his job to explore these situations and look into viability with the agent. And it became clear very quickly that there was no viability. ‘Newcastle had no intention of opening any doors to Tonali, leaving either now or in the future. If they did, the price would be way too high for Arsenal’s capabilities at this moment in time. ‘Complete perplexion at Newcastle. They had no talks, no contact, no communication and no intent of letting him go. I don’t think it was ever on to be off.’

Arteta will hope his available midfield options will finish the job to reach their first final of the season when an in-form Chelsea visit the Emirates for the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final clash on Tuesday night.