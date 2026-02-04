Chelsea and Manchester United make offers to sign Federico Valverde

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has won it all at the Bernabeu over the last eight years and is one of their captains this season. With the Uruguayan international still at the peak of his powers, he could entertain thoughts of a new challenge.

El Nacional has reported that Chelsea and Manchester United have sent offers Valverde’s way as they hope to secure his transfer during the summer transfer window with the Premier League giants keen on reinforcements in midfield.

Valverde is also a superb right back in addition to being one of Europe’s most complete box-to-box midfielders, and his versatility is another major attribute that has convinced Chelsea and Man United to ponder over his signing in the near future.

Valverde won’t be easy to sign

Federico Valverde has made the headlines for Real Madrid this season owing to a supposed hesitance to play at right back as well as being against Xabi Alonso’s methods in training, which ultimately led to the manager’s sacking at the start of 2026.

Nonetheless, he remains extremely happy in the Spanish capital as he has mentioned several times, plus with a contract until 2029 and a valuation amounting to £105 million, Chelsea as well as Manchester United will need to pay a huge sum for him.

Between the two clubs, Manchester United are likely to consider a transfer for the Real Madrid vice-captain more intently given that he can cover at right back owing to Diogo Dalot’s poor form and the fact that Casemiro is also departing in the summer.

Chelsea, meanwhile, might seriously think about signing Valverde if Enzo Fernandez is insisting on departing Stamford Bridge amid links with Real Madrid, a scenario which might open the door to a swap deal between the two sides later this year.