Liverpool leading pursuit of Kees Smit ahead of Real Madrid



According to Caught Offside, Liverpool have an advantage over Real Madrid in the pursuit of AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Merseyside giants were linked with the 20-year-old midfielder during the winter transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The speculation continues to exist, and Caught Offside claim that the Premier League holders have already been in contact with the player’s representatives since the beginning of the year.

Arsenal are likewise interested in the promising young Dutchman. It is reported that Liverpool and Arsenal have the upper hand over Madrid, who may not be prepared to commit a huge outlay of £52 million to purchase the midfielder from AZ. The price could increase to £65m if there is a bidding war for the player’s signature.

Top talent

The Reds have had a tough defence of their top-flight title. They have fallen short in their pursuit and are currently in a battle to finish in the Champions League places instead. Regardless of how their season ends, the hierarchy are expected to back manager Arne Slot with another huge spending spree during next summer’s transfer window.

A new midfielder could be pursued with the prospect of Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo leaving. Jones was on the radar of Inter Milan earlier this winter, but the Reds were not keen to do business. A summer departure could be on the cards. Smit would be a fine addition to the club’s ranks, given he can operate comfortably in multiple midfield positions.

Smit can operate as a central midfielder, holding midfielder or in the number 10 role . He has had a good season at Alkmaar, registering 8 goal contributions from 31 appearances. He has fared well with his defensive attributes too. The Dutchman has completed almost 90% of his passes in the Eredivisie this campaign with an average of 6 recoveries and 4 duels won per game.

With his huge potential, the Reds could be prepared to make a big investment, having already signed the likes of Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike over the past year. They will aim to beat Arsenal to his services, having already opened talks with his entourage.