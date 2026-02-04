Chelsea plot double swoop to sign Nico Paz & Endrick

Chelsea are reportedly planning to make a double swoop to sign Nico Paz and Endrick, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since appointing Liam Rosenior as the new manager last month, the Blues have won all six matches across the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup.

However, defeats to Arsenal in both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final ended the West London club’s run in the competition. On the other hand, this will be Arsenal’s first final appearance since winning the FA Cup back in 2020.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have started exploring options to strengthen the squad next summer, with Fichajes claiming that they are planning to upgrade the attacking midfield department and the No.9 position.

Rosenior’s side are prepared to cash-in on Pedro Neto and Jamie Gittens and have identified Paz as a potential replacement. The Argentinian international has been displaying impressive performances for Como in recent years, and Real Madrid are set to bring him back by triggering the buyback clause.

However, Chelsea are planning to persuade the Spanish giants to let the youngster leave by launching a formal £43m proposal.

Meanwhile, the Blues are ready to cash-in on Liam Delap and Marc Guiu as well and are keen on purchasing Endrick, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances for Olympique Lyonnais.

Paz & Endrick to Chelsea

After struggling to find regular game time at Real Madrid, the Brazilian has joined the Ligue 1 side on a loan deal in the winter window to play regularly and develop his career.

Chelsea are willing to spend £60m to lure the South American to Stamford Bridge. Meaning, they are ready to invest £103m combined to sign Endrick and Paz.

Endrick has made five goal contributions in four matches for Lyon thus far. On the other hand, Paz has scored nine goals and registered six assists in 25 appearances across all competitions this season.

Endrick and Paz are two of the best young players in the world and would be great acquisitions for Chelsea should they purchase the duo.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure their services.