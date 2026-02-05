Chelsea and Liverpool could be in battle to sign Robin Roefs from Sunderland this summer

Sunderland are currently placed eighth in the Premier League standings and in their first campaign in the English top-flight since being promoted last year, it is fair to say that they are punching above their weight.

The club’s signings have paid off and among those has been goalkeeper Robin Roefs, who has made quite the impression in his maiden year in England. It is believed that he has already attracted interest from elsewhere in the Premier League.

Football Insider has reported that Chelsea and Liverpool are both considering signing him during the summer transfer window, with Sunderland expecting a transfer fee near the £50 million for their primary shot-stopper.

Chelsea may beat Liverpool to Roefs

Chelsea instilled faith in Robert Sanchez as their first-choice goalkeeper this season in spite of him being substandard last year and although the Spaniard has repaid their trust, it is fair to say that a younger goalkeeper would be an upgrade for the Blues.

Robin Roefs would immediately overtake Sanchez in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, especially due to his reliability when defending set-pieces as well as when it comes to playing the ball out from the back.

His transfer fee is also a hefty amount for a player who has been in the league for just one season, but considering their overall focus on building a young squad, Chelsea might not be too fazed by the Dutchman’s £50 million price tag.

While Liverpool may be keen, £50 million might be beyond them as they need to overhaul their defence and midfield this year. They already have Alisson Becker and Giorgi Mamardashvili in their squad, and can look at a keeper’s signing in 2027.