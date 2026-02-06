Man Utd & Liverpool open talks to sign Adam Wharton

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly opened talks to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to Selhurst Park from Blackburn Rovers a couple of years ago, the 22-year-old has established himself as an undisputed starter in Oliver Glasner’s starting line-up.

The youngster helped the Eagles win the FA Cup and Community Shield last year and has secured his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England national team.

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool and Man Utd have been impressed by Wharton’s recent eye-catching performances and have already held initial talks to sign him.

The Red Devils are planning to replace Casemiro, who is set to leave as a free agent next summer, and want Wharton due to his excellent distribution skills.

On the other hand, Arne Slot hasn’t been satisfied with Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch’s performances thus far this season. So, Liverpool are looking to refresh the midfield department and have identified Wharton as an ideal option.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Crystal Palace are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in on him in the summer and have slapped a whopping £83m price tag on his head.

Battle

The South London club’s price tag won’t be the only obstacle for United or Liverpool in finalising the operation, as Real Madrid are also keen on purchasing him.

Wharton is a deep-lying playmaker by trait and has shown glimpses of his high potential in recent years. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club purchase him.

United currently have Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, and Kobbie Mainoo as midfield options. However, Ugarte has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League.

On the other hand, Liverpool currently have Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Gravenberch as options to deploy in the engine room. However, Endo has found it difficult to find regular game time under Slot, while Jones has struggled with fitness problems.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club or the Anfield club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the upcoming summer window.