Arsenal interested in Borussia Dortmund left-back Daniel Svensson

Arsenal have expressed interest in signing Borussia Dortmund’s highly rated left-back Daniel Svensson, according to BILD, as relayed by Sport Witness.

Svensson has been a key player since arriving at the Signal Iduna Park in January 2025. Having initially arrived on loan from Danish giants Nordsjælland, his move was made permanent last summer, and he has continued to impress at the club.

So far in this campaign, the 23-year-old has established himself as Nico Kovac’s preferred left-back option ahead of Ramy Bensebaini, featuring in all 20 Bundesliga games for Dortmund.

He has also been entrusted with a key role in European competitions, featuring in seven of Die Borussen’s eight UEFA Champions League games as they secured a playoff berth with Atalanta.

With 17 big chances and an average of 0.4 blocks per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga this season, Svensson has demonstrated his capabilities in both attacking and defensive phases of the game, and it’s no surprise that several clubs, including Arsenal, are reportedly vying for his signature.

Citing German publication BILD, Sport Witness claims that Arsenal have set their sights on Svensson over a potential summer move to reinforce Mikel Arteta’s ranks.

Arsenal are well covered at left-back

The report adds that the nine-cap Swedish international’s performances in the second half of the campaign have particularly piqued the interest of several clubs, including the Gunners, who have now put him on their radar.

Ahead of next summer, Svenssen is projected to have a 30% chance of leaving Dortmund, who are demanding a £26m fee to sanction his departure, with Leeds United and Nottingham Forest also keen, according to the report.

Although Svensson’s natural position is left-back, Borussia Dortmund have deployed him as a wing-back throughout the campaign.

That is an area where Arsenal are already well stocked and do not require additions. Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly are firmly in place, while Piero Hincapié is also expected to complete a permanent move once the season concludes.

Although Svensson is an exciting player with significant potential, committing funds to another player on the left side would require selling one of the current options, and even then, Calafiori and Hincapie are already more established.

Instead, attention should shift to the other flank of the backline, as the right-back position needs equal depth, particularly amid reports that Ben White could depart in the summer.