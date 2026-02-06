Liam Rosenior provides injury update on Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has confirmed that Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has been ruled out for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury.

Jamie Gittens’ debut campaign has not unravelled as expected, and the situation has taken another blow after he suffered a hamstring tear during last weekend’s clash with West Ham United, an injury that will sideline him for a lengthy spell. Early optimism that the setback might be minor quickly faded, with head coach Liam Rosenior confirming the injury’s severity and nature during his press conference on Thursday.

‘Jamie is looking a little bit more long-term. It’s a real shame for him; he’s got a tear in his hamstring. ‘That’s a real shame for him as, obviously, I’ve not worked with him for too long, but I know about his career and what an outstanding player he is. So that’s going to be a big miss for us.’

There is no record of recurring hamstring trouble in Gittens’ career. His most extended absences came earlier: torn ankle ligaments kept him out for much of the 2021–22 season, followed by a shoulder issue that lingered through much of 2022–23, but nothing serious beyond that. For now, whether surgery will be required remains uncertain; however, if the damage is severe, a complete and proper recovery would be the sensible course.

The 21-year-old has made 27 appearances for Chelsea, primarily as a substitute, with one goal and five assists.

Blow

There was also an update regarding club captain Reece James and Pedro Neto, who both missed the trip to the Emirates with what Rosenior described as ‘small knocks’.

The former Strasbourg manager has now provided an update on their potential availability, saying:

‘Pedro and Reece had small knocks,’ Rosenior said after the Arsenal match. ‘They were just in too much pain for tonight. ‘They’re giving everything. They would always put their hand up to play. Reece is an incredible captain and leader. I know Pedro is an outstanding professional and a great player.’

Chelsea’s run of five consecutive wins in all competitions was halted after a stoppage-time Kai Havertz winner secured a 1-0 win for Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Rosenior will now hope to get his side back to winning ways when they host bottom-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, with the Blues also eyeing their first-ever consecutive Premier League away wins against Wolves since their first two visits in September 2003 (5-0) and February 2010 (2-0).