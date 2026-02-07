Arsenal & Liverpool lead race to sign AZ Alkmaar Kees Smit

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After succeeding Jurgen Klopp, Arne Slot guided the Reds to win the Premier League title last term. Despite that success, they opted to spend heavily last summer in a bid to refresh the squad and maintain their level.

Giorgi Mamardashvili, Jeremy Frimpong, Giovanni Leoni, Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, and Hugo Ekitike all arrived. However, the Merseyside club have failed to replicate last season’s form thus far this season, languishing sixth in the table.

As a result, a section of the fanbase have called for Slot’s dismissal. However, Liverpool showed signs of improvement against Newcastle United last weekend.

Meanwhile, following the conclusion of the winter transfer window, it appears Liverpool have already started working to reinforce the squad during the offseason.

Fichajes state that Liverpool are looking to refresh the engine room and have identified Smit as a serious option after being impressed by his recent impressive performances.

However, purchasing the Dutchman won’t be straightforward for the Reds as Arsenal are also in this race, having monitored his development closely.

Battle

The report state that Real Madrid have also expressed their interest in Smit, but Arsenal and Liverpool are currently the frontrunners in this race. Liverpool are hoping that Slot will be able to persuade his compatriot to move to Anfield.

With the 20-year-old’s existing deal set to run until 2028, AZ Alkmaar are in no rush to sell him and are ready to demand up to £65m if they are eventually forced to part ways with him.

Smit likes to play in the double midfield pivot role and is also efficient in the box-to-box position. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the creative midfield position if needed.

He is a technically gifted player and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in Mikel Arteta and Slot’s possession-based system. So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to secure his services.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool or Arsenal can sign him in the summer.