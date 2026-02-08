Arsenal have made contact for Eli Junior Kroupi



According to Media Foot, Arsenal have already made contact with the representative of Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi over a potential transfer.

The Frenchman signed for the Cherries from Lorient in the winter of 2025, but formally joined the club last summer. He has been a revelation in a short space of time, registering 8 goals from just 845 minutes.

His progress has grabbed the attention of several elite European clubs and Media Foot claim that Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are currently showing the most interest in the highly-rated 19-year-old marksman.

The Gunners have made contact with the player’s agency owned by Moussa Sissoko, but PSG could have an edge in the race. Sissoko already has three clients in Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue at the French champions.

PSG transfer advisor Luis Campos has been tracking the progress of the France youth international, who can operate in multiple attacking roles. He is being considered as a potential replacement for striker Goncalo Ramos.

Possible deal

The Gunners paid big money to land Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres last summer. The 27-year-old had a slow start to the campaign after missing most of pre-season due to the transfer saga.

He has picked up form as the campaign has progressed and has netted 13 goals after the weekend brace against Sunderland in the Premier League.

Gyokeres remains the number one striker in the Gunners’ ranks and may not be replaced next summer if he were to accumulate 20-25 goals in his debut season.

Instead, manager Mikel Arteta may want a young striker to compete with the Swede upfront. Gabriel Jesus could be the player to make way, given his current deal expires in June next year.

Kai Havertz has played as a makeshift striker for the Gunners in the past, but he has featured as more of an attacking midfielder since his injury comeback.

Kroupi would be a good acquisition for the north London giants. He has a keen eye for goal and has converted 32% of his chances into goals, missing just 2 big chances for the Cherries this season.

Kroupi can play as the main striker or in the number 10 spot. He has also operated as a winger in the past at Lorient. His versatility and huge potential would make him a lucrative signing for the Gunners, but he won’t come on the cheap.

Bournemouth could easily hold out for at least £50 million to contemplate parting ways with his services.