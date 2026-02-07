[Teams] Arsenal vs Sunderland: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta makes 5 changes

Premier League leaders Arsenal can move nine points clear at the top of the table with victory over Sunderland in North London this afternoon.

The Gunners hold a six point lead heading into this weekends action, and with second placed Manchester City playing away to Liverpool on Sunday, Arsenal have the perfect opportunity to extend their advantage and put the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side.

Mikel Arteta has made five changes from the side that beat Chelsea 1-0 on Tuesday to book their place in the League Cup final. David Raya is recalled to start with Kepa Arrizabalaga dropping to the bench.

Riccardo Calafiori is also back in the starting eleven at left-back meaning Piero Hincapie makes way. Jurrien Timber didn’t train on Friday but the Dutchman has been passed fit to start at right-back this afternoon.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes continue their partnership in the middle of Arsenal’s back four so Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera remain on the bench.

Martin Zubimendi anchor the midfield for Arsenal today while Declan Rice also keeps his place so Christian Norgaard has to make-do with a place among the substitutes.

Martin Odegaard remains out with a knock so Arteta has handed Kai Havertz a recall after he came off the bench to score a late winner against Chelsea in midweek. Eberechi Eze is the man to make way.

Bukayo Saka is still not over a hip problem so Noni Madueke keeps his place on the right wing but there is a change on the opposite flank for Arsenal with Leandro Trossard coming in for Gabriel Martinelli.

Viktor Gyokeres drew a blank on Tuesday night so Arteta has handed Gabriel Jesus a recall with the Brazilian international leading the line up front today.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Arsenal

Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Havertz, Trossard, Madueke, Jesus.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, White, Hincapie, Eze, Martinelli, Gyokeres, Norgaard, Lewis-Skelly.

Sunderland

Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Diarra, Sadiki, Le Fee, Talbi; Brobbey

Subs: Ellborg, Cirkin, Geertruida, Rigg, O’Nien, Angulo, Mayenda, Mundle, Isidor