Man Utd face Arsenal competition to sign Iliman Ndiaye



Manchester United could compete with Arsenal to sign Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye during the summer transfer window, according to Caught Offside.

The Red Devils have turned around their fortunes under interim head coach Michael Carrick over the past few weeks, and they are presently on a four-match winning Premier League run.

Man United are on course to return to the Champions League next season with a top-5 finish, and there could be a huge spending spree when the transfer window reopens this summer.

A new wide player could be targeted, and Caught Offside claim that the Red Devils could go head-to-head with the Gunners to land Ndiaye from Everton later this year.

However, the Toffees are in a strong position to negotiate with his contract expiring in June 2029. The Merseyside outfit could hold out for a package between £57 million and £65 million.

United view Ndiaye as a replacement for Marcus Rashford, who is expected to join Barcelona on a permanent deal after his loan spell.

Possible deal

Ndiaye had a good start to the campaign and managed six goal contributions before reporting for the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal. He has yet to capture his form on his return, but his progress has caught the eye of elite Premier League clubs.

United have found a settled combination in the wide attacking department. Matheus Cunha and Patrick Dorgu (when fit) could compete on the left wing, while Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo could tussle for places on the opposite flank.

However, Ndiaye could still be recruited. The former Sheffield United man can comfortably operate anywhere in the final third. He has played as a central striker too and would provide good quality and depth in the squad for next season.

Ndiaye is a perfect team player. He is superb with his work rate and averages 2 dribbles per game this term. He also works hard defensively with 6 duels won, 6 recoveries and almost 2.5 tackles per Premier League game this campaign.

United could make an approach for his services based on his form over the coming months. They could face fierce competition from the Gunners, who may consider Ndiaye as a replacement for Leandro Trossard on the left wing.

The 31-year-old received a pay rise from the London side last summer, but his contract expires in June next year. The Gunners could be tempted to cash in on his services and make an approach to sign Ndiaye from the Toffees