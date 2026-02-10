Man Utd & Arsenal in battle over deal to sign Sandro Tonali

Manchester United are in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali next summer, according to talkSPORT.

Tonali was handed a ten-month ban shortly after completing his move from AC Milan in 2023. Since making his return in August 2024, he has been exceptional, emerging as a central figure in Eddie Howe’s midfield and playing a major role in the Magpies’ historic Carabao Cup triumph.

The 25-year-old has continued to be influential this season, featuring in all 25 Premier League matches for the Magpies and registering five assists from 30 outings in all competitions. His combativeness in the middle of the park alongside club captain Bruno Guimarães has drawn admiration not just from fans and pundits but also from other clubs who are now plotting a swoop to sign him.

In the recently concluded winter transfer window, Tonali was heavily linked with a move to Premier League table-toppers Arsenal in the wake of Mikel Merino’s long-term injury, before transfer expert David Ornstein debunked those claims.

However, the Gunners could still make a concrete move for the midfielder, as talkSPORT claims Arsenal are among the clubs looking to sign Tonali alongside Man Utd.

Tonali to Man Utd

With Casemiro set to depart at the end of the season, United are looking to sign two new midfielders and have included the Italian midfielder alongside Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson, and Adam Wharton among the Premier League-proven midfield options, according to the report.

INEOS now have a tough fight in their hands to wade through strong competition, not just from Arsenal but also Manchester City and Italian giants Juventus, with Newcastle placing a valuation between £80m and £100m for the midfielder, talkSPORT adds.

United’s chances of luring Tonali to Old Trafford now hinge on Newcastle’s ability to salvage their form, as they currently sit in 12th place after 25 games.

On the other hand, the Red Devils are in resurgent form under interim boss Michael Carrick, who has now won his first four games in charge to lift the club to fourth place on the table.

Should they secure Champions League qualification, it could hand them a boost in their pursuit of Tonali, along with the prospect of regular playing time at Old Trafford, so United can’t afford a slump, as other key targets will likely prioritise Champions League football.