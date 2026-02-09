Estevao returns: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Leeds United

Chelsea are enjoying some good form in the Premier League and face Leeds United at Stamford Bridge tomorrow at 19:30 local time on matchday 26 of the competition as they look to strengthen their grip on a top five berth in the standings.

After seeing off Wolverhampton Wanderers comfortably at the weekend, the Blues will look for a similar result against Daniel Farke’s side and here is how they might line-up as they bid to seal three more points in front of their home fans.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez could continue in goal for the hosts.

Defenders – Malo Gusto might start over Reece James at right back once more with the English international recovering from a minor knock, whereas Marc Cucurella might also keep his place at left back. Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana might round off the back four for the Blues by partnering with one another in the heart of defence.

Estevao in, Andrey Santos out

Midfielders – Andrey Santos started the last game for Chelsea but is expected to be out of the starting eleven against Leeds United with Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez starting in the double pivot. The latter featured in an advanced role at the weekend but might be back in a deeper position this time around. Meanwhile, hat-trick hero from the Wolverhampton Wanderers clash, Cole Palmer, might feature as the number 10.

Estevao Willian could mark his return to the starting eleven on the right flank, whereas Pedro Neto might continue on the left.

Forward – Joao Pedro has been in decent form lately and might be picked as Chelsea’s sole striker over Liam Delap.

Here is a look at the potential Chelsea team on paper.