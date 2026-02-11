Chelsea now eyeing move for Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi

Chelsea have expressed interest in signing Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi, according to Fichajes.

The Blues were dealt a heavy blow after Levi Colwill was reported to have suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the beginning of the season.

While Wesley Fofana and Nathaniel Chalobah have been almost faultless this season as the preferred first-choice options, the club have suffered the consequences of not reinforcing the position with an additional experienced, reliable centre-back, as Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile have both underperformed whenever called upon.

As a result, the Blues explored a move for a new centre-back in the recently concluded summer transfer window, with Rennes’ Jeremy Jacquet being pursued before being trumped by Liverpool for the Frenchman’s signature.

The Blues remain keen on reinforcing their centre-back ranks and are exploring options ahead of next summer.

One option they are considering is Bournemouth’s Senesi, according to Fichajes, which claims Chelsea have expressed interest in the 6ft 1in centre-back.

The Blues have made reinforcing their backline a ‘top priority’, and the manager, Liam Rosenior, has earmarked the Argentine centre-back as the ‘ideal candidate’ to bolster his defence due to his Premier League experience, according to the report.

‘Ideal candidate’

Despite Bournemouth’s attempts to extend his contract at the Vitality Stadium, the report adds that negotiations have stalled, and his departure now looks increasingly likely, with Chelsea looking to capitalise on the situation as a market opportunity.

With over 100 Premier League appearances, Senesi would be a sensible option to add to their current crop of young centre-back options.

The 28-year-old, valued at 19m by Transfermarkt, is one of the most progressive passers not just in the Premier League but also in Europe, with his 77 passes into the penalty area ranking third among centre-backs, behind only Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni (93) and Juventus’ Pierre Kalulu (77).

He also has a 77.3% successful pass accuracy and a sky-high 123 long balls. Despite playing in the deepest position on the pitch, the towering centre-back has created 20 chances and six big chances in the league.

In defensive areas of the game, Senesi has won 120 ground duels and 54 aerial duels and made 183 clearances. The Argentine will be the subject of a major transfer battle next summer, with Chelsea facing competition from Crystal Palace, Everton, and AS Roma, according to the report.