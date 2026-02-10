Chelsea lining up £100 million summer transfer for Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers

Chelsea have been linked with Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers for the last few years, but the Blues have consistently prioritised rebuilding their offensive department, thereby making a swoop for the Englishman financially infeasible.

Football Transfers has reported that Chelsea could finally materialise their interest in Morgan Rogers this summer as they are lining up a £100 million bid with Liam Rosenior already giving his approval for the purchase.

The Blues are expected to prioritise a midfield revamp this summer but Rogers’ ability to play on the left wing will also be viewed very favourably by the board after he has delivered 10 goals and seven assists in all competitions this season through a wide role.

Rogers a massive signing for Chelsea

Morgan Rogers is expected to be a huge signing for Chelsea in the summer. Not only would he be a solid addition on the pitch, but his relationship with Cole Palmer could make the Blues’ talisman feel better settled at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer’s future has come under question lately owing to interest from Manchester United, but Rogers’ purchase might all but confirm that the number 10 stays put in London. On the pitch, Rogers will be able to offer Chelsea another dimension.

Besides playing on the flanks, his ability to fit in anywhere in midfield would give Liam Rosenior the option of deploying a three-man midfield with Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Rogers, which would help the team play progressively and physically.

Cole Palmer could also be utilised a right winger if Rosenior plans on sticking to his current setup, and the tactical flexibility offered by a versatile signing like Rogers will help the manager in getting the best of a number of other players too.

Personal terms between Morgan Rogers and Chelsea are unlikely to be a problem, so if Aston Villa are satisfied by Chelsea’s offer, the 23-year-old may well be their big signing for this summer.