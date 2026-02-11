Liverpool
Curtis Jones replaces Szoboszlai: Predicted Liverpool XI vs Sunderland
Liverpool suffered a last-minute heartbreak against Manchester City as Erling Haaland’s stoppage time penalty meant the Reds lost 2-1 at Anfield and dropped out of the top five of the Premier League.
They have an opportunity to get back to winning ways just three days later as they face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on matchday 26. Against a recently promoted side exceeding expectations, here is the team Arne Slot might employ.
Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker is expected to continue his place in between the sticks.
Defenders – Dominik Szoboszlai is suspended following his red card at the weekend, so Curtis Jones is likely to come in at right back in his place. Milos Kerkez, meanwhile, might start over Andy Robertson at left back. Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are expected to continue in the heart of the backline.
Salah starts again
Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are expected to continue in the double pivot once again. Both of them have not played at their best level lately but Arne Slot will hope that more game time gets the best out of the duo. Florian Wirtz, meanwhile, is also set to continue as the team’s number 10 having found his feet for Liverpool in recent weeks.
Mohamed Salah might get another start on the right wing, whereas Cody Gakpo could also be handed the nob on the left flank.
Forward – With Alexander Isak still injured, Hugo Ekitike is expected to be the solitary striker for Liverpool.
Here is a look at the visiting side’s potential line-up on paper.
