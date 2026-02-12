Eze, Martinelli and Gyokeres start: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Brentford

Arsenal travel to the Gtech Community Stadium at 20:00 local time tonight to take on Brentford on matchday 26 of the Premier League as they look for their fifth successive win in all competitions, and hope to move closer to the elusive league crown.

Brentford have been playing well lately and won away from home at Newcastle United at the weekend, so Mikel Arteta is not likely to spring too many surprises in his line-up. Here is a look at the visiting side’s potential eleven.

Goalkeeper – David Raya is expected to retain his place over Kepa Arrizabalaga for the Brenford clash.

Defenders – Jurrien Timber could be picked once more at right back with Riccardo Calafiori also expected to keep his berth on the left side of defence. Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba could once again partner with one another in the heart of the back four to round off an unchanged defensive department for the Gunners from the Sunderland game.

Three changes higher up the pitch

Midfielders – Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi have been playing well lately, and given the fitness issues surrounding Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino, the duo are expected to continue in the double pivot in midfield once again. That said, there may be a change in the number 10 position with £68 million summer star Eberechi Eze coming in ahead of Kai Havertz.

Noni Madueke, meanwhile, is likely to continue down the right flank given Bukayo Saka’s injury but a change could be in the offing on the left wing with Gabriel Martinelli coming back into the starting eleven.

Forward – Viktor Gyokeres scored a brace at the weekend against Sunderland and could come back into the line-up to lead the line for Arsenal ahead of Gabriel Jesus.

Here is how the Gunners are expected to look on paper.