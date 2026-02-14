Man Utd ‘preparing’ formal bid to sign Marcos Llorente

Manchester United are reportedly ‘preparing’ a formal proposal to sign Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to the Estadio Metropolitano from Real Madrid, the 31-year-old has enjoyed a successful time, winning one La Liga title.

In 29 appearances across all competitions, the Spaniard has made six goal contributions and kept eight clean sheets thus far this season. Moreover, he helped his side thrash Barcelona 4-0 in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg in midweek.

However, with his existing deal set to expire at the end of next campaign, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging ahead of the upcoming summer window.

Fichajes state that Man Utd value Llorente’s versatility, so they have identified him as a serious option to strengthen the squad and are ‘preparing’ a formal £35m bid to seal the deal.

The Old Trafford club are ‘determined’ to reinforce the squad with a statement acquisition and are ready to ‘intensify’ negotiations to finalise the operation over the coming weeks.

Llorente started his career as a defensive midfielder but has played mainly as a right-back since joining Los Rojiblancos. Diego Simeone has even used him in the RWB position at times.

Llorente to Man Utd

Man Utd currently have Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui as options to deploy in the right-back position. However, Dalot has struggled to showcase his best consistently, while Mazraoui has been on the periphery since returning from AFCON.

On the other hand, Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, and Kobbie Mainoo are United’s midfield options. However, Casemiro is set to leave as a free agent at the end of this season, while Ugarte has found it difficult to settle into the Premier League’s physicality.

Llorente is a talented player and has proven his worth in the Spanish top-flight over the years. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd to add depth to the squad should they purchase him.

However, the Atletico Madrid star is set to turn 32 next year, and Man Utd haven’t signed any player over the age of 30 since INEOS’ arrival. So, it would be a surprise if they were to sign him.