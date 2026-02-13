How the Premier League Became a Global Brand and One of Britain’s Biggest Exports

English football has been adored around the world for decades but now it can absolutely claim to be the biggest league on the planet. While Serie A reigned supreme in the 1990s, La Liga lit up television screens in the 2000s and the Bundesliga came to the fore at the start of the 2010s, the Premier League has always had a solid stands and can now boast to be the top domestic competition. Home to giants like Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal, the top division in England captures the imagination of fans everywhere every matchday.

The Premier League continues to grow at a rapid rate and this article will explore exactly how the English game is the biggest and, for many fans, the absolute best.

Live Broadcasts

The Premier League is beamed around the globe with billions of people tuning in across more than 200 territories. This reach has undoubtedly had a major impact on the league’s soaring popularity as the match has never been so accessible. Fans may be based thousands of miles away from the action but television broadcasts ensure they are right up to date, able to watch the first kick of the game through to the last.

The latest mega broadcast deal is reportedly worth £6.7billion over a four-year cycle. This significant amount of revenue will be reinvested into the league while clubs will also benefit. The money generated can be spent on improving facilities and signing world-class players thanks to greater flexibility in paying transfer fees and wages. In turn, the better quality on show on the pitch attracts more followers eager to watch live games.

Wagering Opportunities

The Premier League boom has seen the division grow on an annual basis with millions first tuning in from across Scotland, Wales and Ireland where there are millions of football fans. Being located so close to iconic grounds like Old Trafford and Anfield, it’s unsurprising there are so many followers in these countries. In more recent times, the game has also reached, Asia, Africa, America and Australia.

With unlimited access to matches no matter where fans are based, more and more individuals have found greater opportunities to predict the outcome of games and other on-pitch events throughout the season. Thanks to technological advancements and betting apps on mobile devices like smartphones and tablets, followers in cities like Dublin, Cork and Galway can bet on the biggest matches in Ireland and England with great ease in just a few clicks of an online platform. Wagering in real time has transformed and enhanced the ways in which supporters engage and interact with the Premier League.

Influx of Overseas Signings

The Premier League is famous for brining in the best players from all over the world. Every continent has been represented in England’s top division and it’s these overseas signings made by clubs that has bolstered the brand. There are plenty of examples in the modern day of fans following players as opposed to clubs and so when transfers are made, often times teams will find a new legion of followers who are keen on following the new star man.

In 2020, Everton signed James Rodriguez, the third-most followed footballer in the world, from Real Madrid. Suddenly, people in his native Colombia and other fans of James were tuning in to watch him in action for the Toffees. More recently, nearly one million viewers in Brazil accessed a Bournemouth game to see Rayan play. Some signings have the potential to attract whole new audiences who perhaps wouldn’t ordinarily watch English football.

Wrapping Up

The Premier League is watched all over the world with fans able to tune in to games thanks to record-breaking broadcast deals. From pure drama and thrilling matches to sheer unpredictability at both ends of the pitch, the league is unrivalled and has led the way in the 21st century.

With Arsenal hunting a first title in more than two decades, champions Liverpool floundering and Manchester City pushing hard, the 2025/26 season has been another enthralling campaign and supporters are set for a treat over the next few months.