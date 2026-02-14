Man Utd plot swoop to sign Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Inter Milan star Federico Dimarco, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils currently have Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu, and Tyrell Malacia as the left-back options. However, the Dutchman has found himself out of favour and is likely to leave as a free agent at the end of this season.

On the other hand, Dorgu has shown more qualities playing as a winger rather than at left-back, netting against Manchester City, Arsenal, and Newcastle United this season. The Dane has now been ruled out for several weeks due to a hamstring problem.

Shaw has been playing regularly this season, but has struggled with fitness problems over the years. Moreover, Noussair Mazraoui can provide cover on the left if needed, even though he is a right-back by trait.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd’s ‘top priority’ is to reinforce the left-back position by purchasing an attack-minded player in the summer and have identified Dimarco as a serious option.

The Red Devils are set to send scouts to watch him in action closely against Juventus in a crucial Serie A fixture tonight before making a potential swoop.

However, Inter Milan have no intention of parting ways with the Italian international and are planning to hand him a fresh term until 2030, with a salary increment.

Dimarco to Man Utd

However, with the player’s existing deal set to run until the end of next season, the Nerazzurri might be forced to cash-in on him in a cut-price deal in the summer if they eventually fail to agree on a fresh term with him over the coming months.

Dimarco has flourished in his career as a LWB at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, but is also efficient in the left-back role. He is technically sound, can play out from the back, and has the ability to deliver excellent crosses from the flanks.

In 31 appearances across all competitions, he has scored six goals and registered 11 assists thus far this season. Moreover, he has kept 10 clean sheets. Dimarco has even been guiding his side to mount a title charge, sitting at the top of the Serie A table with a five-point lead.

Having proven his worth in Serie A, Dimarco has secured his place in the Italian national team’s starting line-up. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.