Chelsea ‘keen’ on signing Brentford star Igor Thiago

Chelsea are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Brentford centre-forward Igor Thiago, as per TEAMtalk.

Having been impressed by the 24-year-old’s performances for Belgian giants Club Brugge, the Bees decided to secure his service ahead of the last campaign.

However, the Brazilian struggled to make an impact at his new club in his debut season due to injury problems, making only a solitary Premier League start.

This season, the striker has enjoyed a stellar campaign thus far, scoring 18 goals and registering a solitary assist in 27 appearances across all competitions.

He is currently the second-highest goalscorer in the Premier League and has been guiding his side to push for a European place finish, sitting only two points behind sixth-placed Liverpool.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Chelsea are ‘keen’ on purchasing him, having been impressed by his performances this season. However, the Blues will have to overcome stiff competition to finalise the operation, as Manchester City and Bayern Munich have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential swoop.

Brentford have managed to tie Thiago down to a fresh term until 2031 amid growing interest in him, and they even have an option to extend his contract for a year further.

Thiago to Chelsea

Still, Chelsea and other European giants haven’t given up on their hopes of signing him and could make a concrete approach in the summer, with the player valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt.

Thiago, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, and efficient in hold-up play. Moreover, he possesses the poacher instinct inside the box, is efficient in taking penalties, and also works hard without possession.

The South American has proven his worth in the Premier League this season and could even earn a call-up to the Brazil national team for next summer’s World Cup.

So, the Brentford star might be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they purchase him, with Liam Delap struggling to showcase his best since joining from Ipswich Town last summer.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to Stamford Bridge in the upcoming summer transfer window.